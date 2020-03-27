Wynn Resorts distributes financial aid, food, and essentials

Beach Plum flowers bloom along the banks of the Mystic River in front of the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett, Mass., Friday, June 21, 2019. The Wynn Resorts casino is scheduled to open to officially open to the public on Sunday, June 23rd. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wynn Resorts temporarily closed its resorts in Las Vegas and Boston on March 17 to help prevent the community spread of the coronavirus. Since then, the company has donated more than $875,000 worth of goods and funds.

Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Boston Harbor are now closed for the health and safety of our employees, their families and our communities. Here is a video our CEO Matt Maddox sent to our Wynn team about the days ahead. https://t.co/okeCn3cRKX — Wynn Las Vegas (@WynnLasVegas) March 17, 2020

This week, Wynn Las Vegas distributed 95,000 surgical masks, 1,500 N95 masks, and thousands of protective gloves to local medical and law enforcement facilities that are battling supply shortages related to the pandemic.

In the coming weeks, Wynn plans to expand the distribution of essential supplies to first responders and medical facilities in need.

Additionally, Wynn donated 175 pallets of food valued at $750,000 to 15 food banks in Las Vegas and three in Boston.

The Wynn Employee Foundation, a charitable giving foundation funded and managed by employees of Wynn, also donated $100,000 in funds to the Three Square food bank in Las Vegas, and $25,000 in funds to the Bread of Life food bank in Boston.

“Our support will only continue to rise as we identify new ways to fill financial and supply chain gaps in our home communities,” said Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox.

“We are working together with our extensive network of charitable partners to ensure we are providing meaningful help where it matters the most,” added Maddox.

Wynn Resorts also launched its new Virtual Volunteerism program this week to continue providing volunteer opportunities to employees during the temporary resort closures. The program connects employees who are sheltering-in-place with 15 online virtual volunteer platforms, including Catchafire, Translators Without Borders, 7Cups, Message of Hope, and Be My Eyes.

The ongoing donation and volunteerism strategies follow an extensive financial protection plan implemented by Maddox that ensures all 16,000 Wynn employees in North America will continue to receive their full wage, including their average tips. In addition, Wynn Resorts’ Board of Directors and top executives are foregoing between 33% and 100% of their salary for the remainder of 2020 in exchange for shares of Wynn stock.

The cash savings arising from the executive salary reductions will be used to offset ongoing employee payroll and other expenses.