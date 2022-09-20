LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wynn Resorts is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a woman earlier this month alleging that she was raped and used as an “on-call sexual servant” to Steve Wynn while she worked as a massage therapist.

The lawsuit was filed by Brenna Schrader against Wynn Resorts, Wynn Las Vegas, a company vice president, and Steve Wynn himself over allegations of rape and retaliation for those claims on Sept. 1.

The company said that the lawsuit should be dismissed because it is similar to another lawsuit Schrader filed three years ago that was dismissed in federal court.

“Given the current status of that prior lawsuit, and the false and outdated allegations contained in the new lawsuit, the Company elected to respond immediately by seeking dismissal,” a company statement read.

From 2012 to 2018, Schrader was forced to perform sexual acts on Wynn and for Wynn on several occasions, the lawsuit said.

In 2015, Schrader was sexually assaulted after being called into Wynn’s private office, according to the lawsuit.

In 2016, Wynn allegedly recommended her as a massage therapist after a “VIP guest” requested her.

“While massaging the VIP guest, he began to touch plaintiff in private areas of her body,” the lawsuit said. “Plaintiff had been told that she could not refuse or say no to a VIP guest and therefore complied.”

FILE – This March 15, 2016, file photo, shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. Former Las Vegas casino mogul Wynn’s attorneys say Nevada gambling regulators can’t discipline him for allegations of workplace sexual harassment because he’s no longer licensed by the state or affiliated with the company that carries his name. A document submitted Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, ahead of a Dec. 19 state Gaming Commission hearing says the panel has no jurisdiction and no authority to fine Wynn or revoke his suitability for a license. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

The Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas is shown in this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

Allegations from other women who were not named were also included in the lawsuit.

In 2005, “a manicurist reported to a supervisor that Mr. Wynn… raped her and she had become pregnant,” the lawsuit said, alleging that Wynn Resorts reportedly settled the case and never investigated it.

According to the lawsuit, the claims made against Wynn were never reported to the employee relations department, never documented, and never investigated.

“Wynn Resorts will defend itself in this and any action that attempts to cast the Company today with the light of the past,” the statement from Wynn Resorts said. “Over the last several years, Wynn Resorts has made tremendous strides in reforming the organization through a reconstituted board of directors, refreshed executive team, new human resources policies and training, and a world-class corporate governance program.”

While Wynn has repeatedly denied the allegations, the company did not directly refute the allegations against Wynn himself.

“Plaintiff advances irrelevant, false, and stale allegations regarding her employment at Wynn,” the motion to dismiss the lawsuit said.

In the company’s statement released this week, a list was also provided of steps the company said it took “in response to those 2018 allegations,” including separating Wynn from all company operations and prohibiting him from visiting the premises, a new zero-tolerance policy for harassment and inappropriate guest behavior, and a new employee monitoring program.

Wynn resigned from his position in 2018. The lawsuit claimed that he remained living on the resort property in a private villa after his resignation.

In 2019, Wynn Resorts was fined $20 million by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.