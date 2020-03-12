Wynn Resorts cancels large entertainment gatherings, buffets and nightclubs amidst COVID-19 concerns

FILE – This Feb. 19, 2018, file photo shows the Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas. A former beauty salon director who went public about sexual misconduct allegations against casino mogul Steve Wynn is suing Wynn Resorts and executives, alleging they invaded his privacy and spied on him at his next job in a bid to undercut his accounts. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox announced Thursday afternoon several updates to their safety program and policies related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Maddox explained that Wynn Resorts will temporarily cancel all large entertainment gatherings, including buffets, nightclubs, and theaters in Las Vegas and Boston.

Le Rêve – The Dream has temporarily suspended performances until further notice.

Art of the Wild 2020 has been canceled

All shows at XS Nightclub, Encore Beach Club and Encore Beach Club at Night have been canceled until further notice

Refunds for nightlife events will include table reservation deposits. For more information on event cancellations CLICK HERE.

The properties are going to continue to pay full-time employees that work in these spaces. In addition to those increased actions, Wynn Resorts announced they will be screening body temperatures using non-invasive thermal cameras at all our entrances.

In a March 12 weekly business update, Wynn Resorts President Marilyn Spiegel referenced the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on room occupancy levels. Spiegel also informed full-time employees how their schedules will be affected, while encouraging other employees, steady extras, to take time off or use vacation so the resort can staff according to customer demands.

Wynn Resorts CEO released the following statement:

“It has been just a week since we announced operational changes designed to keep our guests and employees safe during this global pandemic. In the news, we read of families painfully affected by the coronavirus, and so we quickly instituted paid sick days for any employees that may require physician-mandated quarantine. We’ve further reflected on the responsibility that businesses such as Wynn Resorts must play during a time like this. In combination with what my team has learned through our meetings with our public health consultants and officials, I’ve recognized we need to temporarily implement fundamental changes to our business. Every scientific and health authority I’ve spoken to has focused on the need for social distancing, which is to say, creating sufficient space between each of us to impede the spread of the coronavirus. This isn’t simply a good idea; it is essential, and not forever, but certainly for now. Consequently, Wynn Resorts, beginning throughout this weekend, will temporarily cancel all large entertainment gatherings. This includes our buffets, nightclubs and theaters in Las Vegas and Boston. We are going to continue to pay our full-time employees that work in these spaces. We will monitor the situation to determine any additional action that may be required. In addition, we will be screening for temperature using non-invasive thermal cameras at all our entrances. In our gaming areas and dining establishments, we will create appropriate distancing between guests at gaming devices and dining tables, while still delivering the service levels our guests expect and deserve. I want to thank our employees and business partners for their willingness to join us in making such challenging decisions so quickly.” Matt Maddox, CEO, Wynn Resorts

To ensure the safety of employees and guests and prevent the spread of COVID-19, changes were announced that include food handling procedures.

The updated program follows recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD). In addition, the company independently brought on consultant Dr. Rebecca Katz, Director of the Center for Global Health Science and Security at Georgetown University Medical Center to assist with formalizing the following procedures:

Enhanced Sanitization Procedures

We are in frequent communication with our employees to reinforce our sanitization safety procedures in both guest-facing and back-of-house areas.

We are sanitizing high-traffic public areas at an increased frequency. Public touchpoints, such as handrails, elevator buttons, door handles, and knobs are cleaned multiple times throughout the day. Surfaces such as front desk, restaurant counters, and dining tables and casino gaming floor slot machines are wiped regularly.

Hand sanitizers are located throughout the public and back of house locations. Sanitizers are refilled and checked regularly.

All employees are instructed each day on correct hand sanitizing procedures. Employees are instructed to wash hands before and after eating and before returning to a work area. Table gaming employees are instructed to wash hands after every break before returning to a game. Proper procedures have been posted in all back-of-house work areas.

Temporary Sick Leave Policy for Employees

Wynn Resorts has instituted a new Employee Sick leave policy that offers 5 days paid sick leave to ensure employees who are ill remain home. All Wynn employees are prohibited from reporting to work with a respiratory illness that can be transmitted to others.

If any employee were to be diagnosed as having coronavirus, they would be placed on a Medical Leave of Absence and would be paid for the duration of physician-mandated treatment.

Established Formal Protocol for Guests Who Feel Ill

If at any point a guest feels ill, they should return to their room and contact the front desk. A trained member of our security team will come to the room and help assess the situation, including taking a temperature reading and evaluate the need for medical assistance.

Revised Food Handling Procedures

Effective March 12, The Buffet will station culinary staff at each food station to serve guests, eliminating the need for guests to touch serving utensils. In addition, we are routinely cleaning all hard surfaces and have placed hand sanitizing stations at the entrance for guests to utilize prior to entry. All restaurants continue to maintain the highest possible standards of cleanliness.

For additional information and updates visit www.wynninfo.com.