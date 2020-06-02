Wynn Resorts and MGM International CEOs speak out against racism amid protests over the killing of George Floyd

Black and white hands clasped, with blurred office blinds as backdrop.This is an African gesture of greeting and friendship but it will double for arm-wrestling, symbolizing competition or rivalry. Camera: Canon 5D.More in this series:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The CEOs of two major resort companies spoke out against racism and in support of peaceful protesters Monday.

The statements were released on the heels of massive protests, the majority of them peaceful, some not so peaceful, over the death of George Floyd, across the country and the world over the weekend.

“We unequivocally reject racism, in any form. We strive to create inclusive environments in which all people feel celebrated, and we believe passionately that diversity is the soul of creativity and the heart of entertainment,” said Bill Hornbuckle, the acting CEO & President of MGM Resorts International.

Hornbuckle continued the company’s stance of fighting racism in a statement that can be read below.

Matt Maddox, the CEO of Wynn Resorts International, released a statement as well, saying in part, “now is a time for us to stand united, come together, and work for change.”

Read his full statement below.

George Floyd is a man who was died in police custody when a Minneapolis Police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes and continued kneeling on Floyd’s neck nearly three mins after he became unresponsive.

Numerous video footage shows Floyd was in handcuffs and on his stomach, and not resisting arrest when he was killed.