Wynn, NASCAR announce sports betting partnership

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 17: Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, pits during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — WynnBET, the digital gaming division of Wynn Resorts, and NASCAR announced a multi-year national sports betting partnership Friday.

WynnBET, which is responsible for the Wynn’s mobile sportsbook and casino app, will be promoting sports betting experiences for racing fans.

“We’re excited to partner with such a deeply experienced and innovative team to drive engagement and expand our sports betting offerings,” said Tim Clark, SVP and Chief Digital Officer, NASCAR. “Wynn is a trusted and iconic brand and our new relationship advances NASCAR’s position in the rapidly evolving gaming space while delivering fans with yet another live-in race engagement tool.”

WynnBET is submitting an application this weekend to become a legal gaming operator in the state of Virginia. Earlier in the year, Virginia lawmakers passed a bill to legalize sports betting and may grant a dozen online sports betting licenses by the end of the year.

“Like Wynn, NASCAR is an iconic brand,” said Craig Billings, President of Wynn Resorts. “Together, Wynn Interactive and NASCAR will provide sports bettors in Virginia with one-of-a-kind experiences, both digitally and at NASCAR facilities in the Commonwealth.”

Pending approval, WynnBET is planning to build lounges at the Richmond Raceway and Martinsville Speedway.

WynnBET will also expand its portfolio of bet types offered on the mobile app including pre-race and in-play bets.