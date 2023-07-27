LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Nevada gaming regulators approved the $10 million settlement with Steve Wynn on Thursday, lawyers for the Wynn Resorts manicurist who first reported the casino mogul’s actions in 2005 applauded the fine.

The settlement with Wynn, signed July 17 and formally approved Thursday by the Nevada Gaming Commission in Carson City, prohibits Wynn from any involvement in Nevada gaming. Wynn sold his stock in the company he ran in a 2018 deal worth an estimated $2.1 billion.

“After more than five years of litigation taking place in Nevada, Massachusetts and California and addressing issues in state court, district courts, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and the U.S. Supreme Court, we are pleased with today’s $10 million fine by the Nevada Gaming Control Board against Mr. Wynn,” Jordan Matthews said in a statement.

Matthews is a partner in the Beverly Hills law firm of Weinberg Gonser LLP, the firm that represented one of the early victims of Wynn’s sexual misconduct.

“The inception of the litigation against Mr. Wynn was our client’s allegation that Mr. Wynn forced a manicurist to have sex with him in 2005 and that our client, as the woman’s supervisor, ‘filed a detailed report to the casino’s human-resources department recounting the episode’ and ‘Mr. Wynn paid a $7.5 million settlement to the manicurist based on the allegations’ that was covered up and not disclosed to gaming regulators in Nevada and Massachusetts,” Matthews said.

That settlement became public knowledge when the case broke open in 2018. Wynn’s conduct became an embarrassment to the Nevada gaming industry and authorities sought to ban him from any role in casinos. That eventually led to Wynn’s decision to exit, and his position that regulators no longer had any authority over him.

As that stare-down played out, Wynn Resorts was hit with the largest fine ever issued by gaming authorities here — $20 million.

The settlement approved today puts an end to Wynn’s influence in Nevada, which began at the Golden Nugget in downtown Las Vegas, saw him create The Mirage on the Strip and eventually the world-class Wynn Resorts International.

“Our client’s allegation was the foundation of the Wall Street Journal’s expose published on Jan. 26, 2018, entitled, ‘Dozens of People Recount Pattern of Sexual Misconduct by Las Vegas Mogul Steve Wynn,’ and led to Mr. Wynn’s resignation from Wynn Resorts, resignation as chairman of the Republican finance committee, and resulted in a $20 million fine by the Nevada Gaming Control Board and $35 million fine by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, each against Wynn Resorts in 2019,” Matthews said.

“As we have stated from the outset of this litigation, our goal has been to vigorously protect our client’s rights and to seek justice. We remain steadfastly committed to the pursuit of justice and are pleased that the unwavering commitment to this principle has culminated with today’s $10 million fine,” Matthews said.

Wynn did not attend Thursday’s hearing. He is now 81 years old and lives in Florida.

Wynn signed the settlement, acknowledging he had been accused of “failure to exercise discretion and sound judgment” to prevent actions that “reflected negatively on the reputation” of Nevada and its gambling industry. He admitted no wrongdoing.

The decision was 4-0 with Commission Chairwoman Jennifer Togliatti abstaining, citing a conflict arising from her previous work as a state court mediator.

Violating the agreement could lead to a finding of “unsuitability” for association with Nevada casinos and an additional fine.