LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wynn Las Vegas will not require fully vaccinated guests to wear a mask, effective Thursday evening. This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance on the mitigation measure, which Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Gaming Control Board said they would follow.

If a guest is not fully vaccinated, they will be required to continue wearing a mask.

Related Content Nevada Gaming Control Board leaves mask policies up to casinos

“The resort trusts guests to take the appropriate precautions based on their personal vaccination status,” Wynn said in a press release.

The resort will communicate this change to guests.

Staff members who have provided vaccination verification will not be required to wear a mask, either. Those who have not verified will continue to wear them while at work. Wynn says that at least 91% of its Las Vegas employees have been vaccinated.

Wynn and Encore are currently operating at 100% capacity on casino floors. Plexiglass has been removed from table games and slot machines.