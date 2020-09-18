Wynn Las Vegas to reopen its poker room at Encore on Sept. 30

LAS VEGAS (Sept. 18, 2020) – Wynn Las Vegas announces Friday the reopening of its Poker Room located in the Encore casino. Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 30, at noon, guests can enjoy their favorite poker game seven days a week, 24-hours a day.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests back to the Poker Room,” said Ryan Beauregard, executive director of poker operations at Wynn Las Vegas. “Our team is looking forward to delivering the same exceptional poker experience Wynn has always been known for in a safe and enjoyable environment for all.”

In accordance with state mandates and Wynn’s own Health & Safety Plan, the Poker Room has reduced the number of tables within to ensure adequate physical distancing between tables. Additionally, a maximum of eight players per table will be separated by plexiglass dividers and required to wear proper face coverings during play.

According to Wynn, hand sanitizer stations are available at each table, and all table rails, cards, and other frequent touchpoints will be continually sanitized throughout the day.