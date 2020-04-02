Catholic Charities to receive 14,000 meals from Wynn Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wynn Las Vegas pledged to donate 14,000 meals to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, with 1,000 meals delivered to the nonprofit per day. The company’s mission is to help families and individuals who are food insecure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wynn has already started the deliveries and will continue them over the next two weeks. The company’s culinary team is leading the charge, preparing boxed meals.

Provided

“Wynn is committed to assisting our community however we can. We have an incredible team of volunteers at Wynn who always rise to the occasion no matter what the circumstance,” said Marilyn Spiegel, president of Wynn Las Vegas and a board of trustees member for Catholic Charities, in a press release. “I am proud of their work to assist others who are facing hardship.”

Wynn said it will contribute $70,000 in meals to Catholic Charities.