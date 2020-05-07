Wynn Las Vegas opens on-site COVID-19 testing center for employees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Wynn Las Vegas just opened an on-site testing center for all of its employees. In partnership with UMC, Wynn aims to provide all employees with direct access to reliable and accurate COVID-19 tests at no cost. University Medical Center will provide a staff of medical professionals to administer the tests.

UMC’s recent investment in a new laboratory will make it possible to perform hundreds of tests per day to accommodate the company’s 12,000 employees.

Wynn Las Vegas says, partnership with UMC fulfills a major component in Wynn’s comprehensive reopening plan that calls for enhanced testing capabilities, as the company continues to work with state and local officials and leading public health professionals to determine an opening date.

“Having timely access to test results backed by the medical expertise of University Medical Center is a tremendous advantage as we work toward our reopening,” said Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox.

Previously, Wynn also announced that 70 team members from its Wynn Teleservices Call Center will assist the Clark County Commission with its ramped-up contact tracing efforts, offering an additional layer of defense in helping keep the Las Vegas valley community safe.