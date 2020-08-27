Wynn Las Vegas offers virtual learning program for children of employees

FILE – This Feb. 19, 2018, file photo shows the Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas. A former beauty salon director who went public about sexual misconduct allegations against casino mogul Steve Wynn is suing Wynn Resorts and executives, alleging they invaded his privacy and spied on him at his next job in a bid to undercut his accounts. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new program is being offered by Wynn Las Vegas to help out employees and their families. Through a partnership with Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada, Wynn employees will have access to professionally supervised virtual learning centers for their children.

Wynn Las Vegas is sponsoring 400 seats every school day for students for students this fall at Boys and Girls Clubs locations across the valley. This program will also include additional enrichment and learning programs that are available to students.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada will offer 13 locations to children of Wynn employees age 6-12 for the virtual learning program.

Skilled staff will be on hand at each location to supervise the students and offer academic support. There will also be a variety of activities offered including arts and crafts, health and wellness and sports.