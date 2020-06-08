Wynn Las Vegas offering complimentary one-night stay for first responders

FILE – This Feb. 19, 2018, file photo shows the Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas. A former beauty salon director who went public about sexual misconduct allegations against casino mogul Steve Wynn is suing Wynn Resorts and executives, alleging they invaded his privacy and spied on him at his next job in a bid to undercut his accounts. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — To show appreciation for Las Vegas first responders, Wynn Las Vegas is offering a complimentary one-night stay at the resort.

The offer, for hospital and medical workers, police, and firefighters, is available from Monday, June 8 through Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Those who qualify for the offer can reserve a standard Wynn Las Vegas or Encore room, Monday through Thursday, and may opt to extend their stay at a preferred Wynn Insider rate, the resort stated in the news release.

The resort offers a full array of amenities under phase two of the Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery.

“We were thrilled to be able to re-open our resort and feel that it is only appropriate to invite those who have worked tirelessly to be among our first guests. We have so much gratitude for all of our first responders and it is a privilege for us to be able to offer a token of our appreciation.” Marilyn Spiegel, president of Wynn Las Vegas

The First Responders Getaway can be booked by calling (888) 770-7913 and referencing the code “HERO.”

The offer is limited and based on availability. A valid government, or company-issued ID demonstrating a medical, law enforcement or firefighter first responder designation, must be shown when checking in at the resort.

