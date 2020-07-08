Wynn Las Vegas named ‘Best Hotel in Las Vegas’ by travel magazine

FILE – This Feb. 19, 2018, file photo shows the Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas. A former beauty salon director who went public about sexual misconduct allegations against casino mogul Steve Wynn is suing Wynn Resorts and executives, alleging they invaded his privacy and spied on him at his next job in a bid to undercut his accounts. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wynn Las Vegas is the number one hotel in Las Vegas, according to Travel + Leisure magazine.

The magazine publishes a “World’s Best Awards” list every year honoring the top hotels, travel destinations and companies worldwide, as rated by its readers.

This year, in the Award’s 25th year, Las Vegas received its own city-specific list for the first time, according to Wynn.

The magazine listed the top 10 hotels in Las Vegas, the following are the top five:

Wynn Las Vegas Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Encore Las Vegas

“We are honored that the discerning readers of Travel + Leisure consider Wynn Las Vegas to be the best hotel in Las Vegas. To have the public recognize our commitment to providing unforgettable experiences, and to top the Las Vegas city list in its inaugural year, is very meaningful.” Marilyn Spiegel, President of Wynn Las Vegas

Hundreds of thousands of Travel + Leisure readers voted in the annual survey and defined excellence in the “Hotels” category by evaluating criteria including rooms and facilities, location, service, food and value.

To celebrate the award, Wynn Las Vegas is offering an exclusive vacation package that includes a two-night stay, $150 dining credit, $50 beverage credit and a late checkout.

For the full list of World’s Best Awards honorees please click HERE.