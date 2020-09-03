Wynn Las Vegas to close buffet indefinitely on Sept. 7

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just months after reopening its buffet with a new concept, Wynn Las Vegas announced it will close the eatery indefinitely on Sept. 7. A spokesman confirmed the closure in a statement to 8 News Now Thursday:

Based upon guest feedback, we found that many guests prefer a more traditional buffet experience over the served all-you-can-eat format. We will continue to assess the situation and will make a determination on reopening at the appropriate time.” Michael Weaver, spokesperson for Wynn Resorts

The all you can eat concept was transformed into an experience you would expect in a regular restaurant. All menu items were individually prepared, plated and then brought to guests’ tables.

This news also comes weeks after Caesars Entertainment noted buffets and some marketing promotions are weights that it can no longer carry.