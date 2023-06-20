LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wynn Las Vegas has announced the return of Awakening, a modern “only-in-Las-Vegas” spectacle after the show took a pause, according to a press release.

The show will return to the Awakening Theater, one of the most technologically immersive theaters ever created, starting on June 30.

According to the release, Awakening will be coming back restaged and reimagined after it took an “extended pause” starting in April.

Performances will be held Friday through Tuesday at 7 p.m., with additional performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $99 to $179 plus tax and fees. VIP packages are available for $279 plus tax and fees.

Tickets can be purchased on The Awakening website or by visiting the Box Office at Wynn Las Vegas.