LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wynn Las Vegas has announced a brand-new show, Awakening, set to open November 7 in the custom-designed 360-degree Awakening Theater. Tickets are on sale now.

“Every so often, the bar for spectacle in Las Vegas is raised,” said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts. “State-of-the-art lighting, sound, and stage technology, coupled with intricate storytelling, glamorous costumes, and large-scale puppetry will make Awakening and the Awakening Theater stand out as true innovation in theatrical entertainment and raise that bar for Las Vegas, once again.” I am deeply proud of the team that has so carefully crafted this one-of-a-kind experience.”

The show was created by Bernie Yuman, Baz Halpin, and Michael Curry. It is narrated by Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins.

The show tells the quest of a heroine and her two fellow travelers as they seek to reunite lost lovers. The show will come to life through a combination of dramatic choreography, technology, fantastic creatures, and a breathtaking original musical score.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with many of the greatest artists in the live entertainment space, but with Awakening I had the opportunity to explore completely new territory,” said Baz Halpin, Producer, and Director of Awakening. “I’ve always been fascinated with the 360-experience and the intimacy that it creates between the audience and performers. It allows for a level of immersivity that brings the theatrical experience to life. Our theater at Wynn has afforded us the ability to create something unlike anything else in entertainment. Awakening is a Las Vegas spectacle on an epic scale.”

Awakening premieres at Wynn Las Vegas on Monday, November 7. Showtimes will be at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.