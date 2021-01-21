Wynn Las Vegas achieves health security status in Forbes Travel Guide

The Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas is shown in this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wynn Las Vegas has achieved Sharecare Health Security verification with Forbes Travel Guide — joining just a few Las Vegas resorts with the status.

The comprehensive facility verification helps ensure that resorts have consistent and robust health safety procedures in place.

“We have worked tirelessly to develop rigorous health and safety practices to ensure that our guests feel safe when visiting,” said Marilyn Spiegel, president of Wynn Las Vegas and Encore.

“This verification is a testament to our efforts as we continue to offer our guests the latest health safety advancements and the very best five-star resort experience,” Spiegel said.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas are the only other two Las Vegas resorts listed. Nationwide, only 72 hotels are listed, and 170 worldwide have the status.

Wynn Las Vegas has worked closely with a team of leading medical and public-health professionals to create its clear and transparent Health and Safety program based on the most effective practices available.

See the full Health and Safety plan at Wynn Las Vegas

Developed by Forbes Travel Guide and digital health industry leader Sharecare, the comprehensive verification covers more than 360 standards across health and hygiene protocols, cleaning products and procedures, ventilation, physical distancing, the guest experience, and health safety communication with guests and employees, according to a Thursday news release.

Hotels are required to verify their health protocols on an ongoing basis to ensure continued compliance with the most up-to-date global health standards.