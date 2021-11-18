Wynn holds 3rd annual ‘Giving Week’ celebration supporting local charities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Wynn Las Vegas once again extends the international ‘Giving Tuesday’ initiative with its third annual giving week celebration.

The initiative, called ‘Giving Week” will take place from Nov. 30 – Dec. 7., with more than 12,000 Wynn employees participating in several fundraising or volunteer events in support to support local charities such as Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, Three Square Food Bank, and the Wynn Employee Foundation.

Some events that are being held throughout the week:

(Nov. 30): As part of Catholic Charities' Giving Tuesday fundraising event, Wynn Resorts has pledged to match up to $10K of donations.

(Dec. 1): Wynn employees and their families can attend this special master class led by Executive Chef Enzo Febrerro of Allegro. All proceeds will be donated to the Wynn Employee Foundation Community Grant Fund.

(Dec. 1): Following a monthlong sock donation drive at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore, all socks collected by Wynn will be sorted and donated to Project 150. Additionally, Wynn will match $1 per pair of socks donated.

(Dec. 2): Led by Pastry Chef Patrice Caillout, Wynn employees and their families can learn tips and tricks for decorating their own holiday cookies in this master class. All proceeds will be donated to the Wynn Employee Foundation Community Grant Fund and matched by Wynn Resorts.

(Dec. 3): Specialty offerings from Wynn's pastry kitchen will be available for purchase by Wynn employees for this one-day-only sale. All proceeds will be matched by Wynn Resorts and donated to the Wynn Employee Foundation Community Grant Fund.

(Dec. 4): Wynn Las Vegas will 100 employee and friends volunteer teams present to participate in one of Opportunity Village's most important fundraising events – the Great Santa Run.

(Dec. 5): For the second year, Wynn's top culinary talents will compile a book of recipes for readers to recreate at home. Wynn employees can purchase the recipe collections during a one-day-only sale, funds will be matched by Wynn and benefit the Wynn Employee Foundation Community Grant Fund.

Since 2019, Wynn Las Vegas has celebrated the season of giving with a week-long volunteer and fundraising initiative, Giving Week.