Wynn female accusers file class-action lawsuit claiming they’re dealing with hostile work environment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There was a class-action lawsuit filed this week against Wynn Resorts. According to the lawsuit filed on Thursday, Sept. 26, the victims say because they spoke out against Steve Wynn, accusing the former CEO and chairman of sexual harassment, they’re being discriminated against at work.

The lawsuit states:

a) All current and former female employees of Defendants in the State of Nevada, who were and are subjected severe and pervasive sexual discrimination as a result of Defendants’ failure to investigate and their active coverup of allegations of sexual misconduct

b) All current and former female employees of Defendants in the State of Nevada, who were and are subjected to a sexually hostile work environment as a result of Defendants’ failure to prevent discrimination based upon sex (female)

c) All current and former female employees employed by Defendants in the State of Nevada who were harmed or forced into servitude by Defendants’ failures to investigate and enforce policies of discrimination.

d) All current and former female employees employed by Defendants in the State of Nevada who were harmed in their business and property as a result of Defendants’ racketeering activity. e) All current and former spa masseuses are forced to work off-the-clock in violation of minimum wage laws.

In 2018, after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and sexual harassment, Wynn resigned from being the company’s CEO and chairman.