Wynn extends benefits for employees through May 15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s good news for Wynn Resorts employees amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Wynn Resorts announced on Wednesday the company will extend paying all salaried, hourly and part-time employees through May 15.

Payroll coverage will include more than 15,000 Wynn and Encore employees. For tipped employees, it includes the average tip compliance rate or distributed tips/tokes since the beginning of the year.

“It is our shared responsibility to follow the direction of health and safety professionals to stay home, and limit social contact,” said Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox. “We owe it to each other, our families and to our community.”

You can catch Maddox’s full video message to employees by watching the video above.