LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s the first major closure on the Las Vegas Strip. Wynn Resorts has announced the temporary closure of Wynn Las Vegas and Encore starting Tuesday, March 17 at 6 p.m.

The company has committed to pay all full-time Wynn and Encore employees during the closure.

The closure is expected to be in effect for two weeks, after which time the company will evaluate the situation. A limited number of employees and management will remain at the resort to secure and maintain the facility.