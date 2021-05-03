Wynn, Encore to operate at 100% capacity, effective immediately

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Big news for one of the Las Vegas Strip resorts: Wynn and Encore gaming areas will operate at 100% capacity, effective immediately.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board granted the increase, as 88% of Wynn Las Vegas’ employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19, a spokesman confirmed to 8 News Now.

Another major change, plexiglass will be removed from table games and slot machines.