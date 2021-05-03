Wynn, Encore to operate at 100% capacity, effective immediately

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Big news for one of the Las Vegas Strip resorts: Wynn and Encore gaming areas will operate at 100% capacity, effective immediately.
The Nevada Gaming Control Board granted the increase, as 88% of Wynn Las Vegas’ employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19, a spokesman confirmed to 8 News Now.
Another major change, plexiglass will be removed from table games and slot machines.
Wynn Resorts announced today that, as of May 1, 2021, 88% of its Wynn Las Vegas employees have vaccinated. As a result, Wynn Las Vegas has been granted permission by the Nevada Gaming Control Board to amend its occupancy and physical distancing requirements. Effective today, the gaming areas at both Wynn and Encore will be permitted to run at 100% occupancy and plexiglass dividers will be removed from all table games and slot machines. Our employees and guests will continue to follow health and safety guidelines, including mask compliance, to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for all.”Wynn Las Vegas