Wynn, Encore shine bright with new messages

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wynn Resorts properties on the Strip are lighting up with new messages as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect our community. The new images lit up on the buildings include a full heart and the message, “HOPE SHINES BRIGHT.”

Encore is now shining bright with a filled-in heart. On Saturday night, Wynn Las Vegas’ Twitter account teased a new message that would begin displaying on its building Sunday.

Our heart is full and we can’t wait to welcome you back safe and sound.❤️

P.S: Stay tuned for a new message on Wynn’s building and tag us in your posts! pic.twitter.com/DNcjqCLblD — Wynn Las Vegas (@WynnLasVegas) April 12, 2020

Las Vegas Strip properties have been showing their support during these difficult times with different images and phrases to lift up the community.

Wynn properties were some of the first buildings on the Las Vegas Strip to light up with positive messages.