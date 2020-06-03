Wynn, Encore set to reopen at 10 a.m. on June 4

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wynn Las Vegas will reopen at 10 a.m. on June 4.

The countdown to 12:01 a.m. on June 4 has become the focal point of Las Vegas casinos reopening for business — with many adjustments to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. But some resorts are not sticking to that schedule, and Wynn’s announcement comes as some other resorts look at June 5 reopenings.

Observers have watched for adjustments as violent protests have continued, but so far those protests have not impacted — at least, publicly — schedules for casino openings.

Wynn’s reopening comes with this 30-page health and safety protocol plan in place. The plan includes social distancing, touchless technologies, and a disinfectant program.

A news release from Wynn Resorts says “Under Phase 2 of the Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery plan from Governor Steve Sisolak, the resort will open every outlet and amenity available including both Wynn and Encore towers, the full portfolio of restaurants and lounges, resort pools, golf course, retail esplanades, beauty salons, barber shop, spa treatments and fitness centers.”