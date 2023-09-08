FILE – This photo shows the Wynn and Encore resorts in Las Vegas, June 17, 2014. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wynn and Encore Las Vegas announced Friday that they will reinstate self-parking fees for non-resort guests starting late September.

According to a release from the company, the daily parking fee will be $20 per day, with the first four hours free. Valet parking will be $40 per day.

The release said that the new parking policy is the result of the “anticipated” increased demand for parking at nearby attractions, as well as the increasing number of city-wide events.

Complimentary self-parking will be given to all Resort and Tower Suite guests, Wynn Poker Room guests, Private Access members, and Wynn Rewards members in the Chairman, Platinum, and Black tiers.

Complimentary valet parking will be available to guests staying in the Wynn and Encore Tower Suites, Wynn Rewards Black and Chairman Card members, Private Access members, and guests of Delilah.

According to the release, the new parking program is intended to “ensure ample, free parking is available for guests to visit and enjoy the resort’s dining, entertainment, and shopping amenities.”