Wynn Design & Development to lease new office space in Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New construction is taking place in Summerlin as the Howard Hughes Corporation announces that the Wynn Design and Development has signed a lease for new office space in Downtown Summerlin.
Wynn Design and Development is the creative arm of Wynn Resorts and will lease a 38,800 square foot area on the top floor at 1700 Pavillion.
The office space is located south of the Las Vegas Ballpark and is expected to be complete at the end of 2022.
1700 Pavilion — is a new 10-story, Class – A office building under development in Downtown Summerlin.