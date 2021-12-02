Wynn Design & Development to lease new office space in Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New construction is taking place in Summerlin as the Howard Hughes Corporation announces that the Wynn Design and Development has signed a lease for new office space in Downtown Summerlin.

Wynn Design and Development is the creative arm of Wynn Resorts and will lease a 38,800 square foot area on the top floor at 1700 Pavillion.

Courtesy: Howard Hughes Corporation

The office space is located south of the Las Vegas Ballpark and is expected to be complete at the end of 2022.

1700 Pavilion — is a new 10-story, Class – A office building under development in Downtown Summerlin.