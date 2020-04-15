Wynn continues community service with Virtual Volunteer program for employees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wynn Resorts employees can now give back to communities locally and nationwide through a new Virtual Volunteer program.

The program includes hundreds of causes and opportunities in multiple areas, from crisis relief to mental health, technology to childhood and continuing education.

“Wynn employees volunteer more than 50,000 hours every year at Company-sponsored events in support of our vital nonprofit partners,” said Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts, in a news release. “This commitment to service doesn’t stop just because it can’t be done in person. The Virtual Volunteer program is an innovative new way to think about volunteering and keeps our employees close to the causes they care about most.

Local partners in Las Vegas include:

Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada

Kline Veterans Fund

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Nevada Diabetes Association

Opportunity Village

National partners include:

7Cups

American Corporate Partners

Be My Eyes

LibriVox

Tech Soup

Translators Without Borders

These are just a few of the nonprofits volunteers can serve.

According to a news release, nonprofit partners are able to request help with specific tasks. Volunteer commitments can range from short-term to long-term.

If you know a nonprofit that would like to participate in the Virtual Volunteer program, direct them to the Wynn Employee Foundation website. Organizations will complete an assessment survey.