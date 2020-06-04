Wynn CEO Matt Maddox welcomes Las Vegas employees back to work

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After being closed for more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wynn Resorts is reopening. Wynn CEO Matt Maddox sent a video message out to all Las Vegas employees, welcoming them back on the job.

This reopening also comes as protests are erupting across the country in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. In his statement, Maddox addressed what is currently going on across the country.

“What we know at our company is that racism has no place in our society, and we’re going to be opening to the public as a company that represents all races, all creeds and all religions,” Maddox said to his employees. “I’m relying on each and everyone one of you to be a shining star, an example of what’s right. Because our customers are coming to get away just for a little while. Right now, what we do is invaluable. People need a break and we should offer it to them.”

You can listen to Maddox’s full statement in the video above.