Wynn beefs up security on weekends with more officers, metal detectors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wynn Las Vegas is putting new security measures in place on weekends, requiring customers to be screened for metal objects and putting more uniformed officers in place.

The moves follow a fight on Labor Day Weekend that prompted an aggressive lawsuit by Wynn, and problems at other properties on the Las Vegas Strip that included shootings recently.

The company started a pilot program “a few weeks ago” and is rolling out the changes at Wynn and Encore. Wynn Resorts notes that all the recent problems have occurred on weekends.

The nighttime changes on Friday-Sunday include:

— metal scanners at entrances

— increased number of uniformed Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers

— increased number of uniformed security officers

“Wynn security team members are former federal and local law enforcement officers, former FBI agents, former counter-terrorism operators and embassy security guards, and former members from all branches of the U.S. military including Special Operations,” according to a Wynn Resorts news release.

“The security program includes crisis and tactical response, a K-9 team, mobile and stationary officers, surveillance, and other departments which the company does not disclose.”

The resort also said it will strictly enforce room key enforcement at elevators, allowing only registered guests into rooms. That rule is in place at other resorts on the Strip.

“Wynn Las Vegas is known for offering the best guest experiences,” said Marilyn Spiegel, President of Wynn Las Vegas. “These changes to our security program are devised to ensure our guests can continue to enjoy those experiences in a relaxed and safe atmosphere.”