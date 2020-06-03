WWII flag stolen from city hall amid Nevada protest returned

LAS VEGAS (AP/KLAS) — An American flag from a World War II battleship that was stolen from its display Saturday during a protest that got violent has been returned to Reno City Hall.

A city spokesman says the glass display case that held the U.S.S. Reno flag was smashed during demonstrations protesting the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis. The flag was flown on the USS Reno during WWII.

A KRNV journalist says the flag was inside a package anonymously delivered to the station Tuesday. The journalist says she called the city immediately and the vice mayor arrived within the hour with tears in his eyes.

The flag was donated to the city in 1946. Two sailors from Reno served on the U.S.S. Reno during the war.