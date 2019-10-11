WWE, UFC & boxing champions to clash at WWE Crown Jewel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four athletes from across three different backgrounds are coming together for one night this month.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is taking on two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez, and WWE superstar Braun Strowman is going head-to-head with boxing Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury. Those two matches will headline the WWE Crown Jewel event happening in Saudi Arabia on October 31.

The event will feature Team Hogan taking on Team Flair in a five-on-five tag team match. Roman Reigns, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, The New Day and AJ Styles are also scheduled to compete.

You can watch the live stream on WWE Network at 10 am PST on October 31.