LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — WWE Superstar Austin Theory has an eye on Las Vegas, so to speak. Like many, he had caught glimpses of the viral sensation Sphere on social media. The unique building caught the superstar’s attention.

“That one looks crazy,” he said of the appearance of Las Vegas’s newest venue as a giant eyeball just off The Strip.

When asked about the possibility of a WWE premium live event at Sphere, Theory was excited at the prospect.

“Would we be able to put a ring in there and have a WWE show?” he asked aloud. “That would be crazy.”

For now, Theory will next be appearing in the entertainment capital of the world on December 29 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the WWE Live Holiday Tour. Theory said he has a holiday gift for sports entertainment fans.

“I’m gonna give them the gift of getting to see the 150 million hit-man, Austin Theory,” he said, referring to the viral video of Theory confronting Hollywood megastar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at a recent Smackdown event in Denver. That video has been seen 150 million times on social media — and counting.

Like The Rock before him, Theory embraces the idea of branching out to other mediums. He already boasts small roles in “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising,” and “Fist Fight.” A horror movie aficionado, Theory is open to embracing that genre in the future, although he is unsure what his role might be.

“I’m not sure if I would want to play the actual crazy guy or maybe just be the victim,” Theory said. “I’m open to that. I’m down.”

The WWE superstar famously won the Money in the Bank ladder match in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in July 2022. For the uninitiated, the winner of that match receives a briefcase containing a contract for a championship match at the time and place of the winner’s choosing.

In Theory’s case, he took on seven other superstars, including Drew McIntyre, Madcap Moss, Omos, Matt Riddle, Sami Zayn, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, and Sheamus. This came after a previously scheduled match with Bobby Lashley — a lot of wrestling for one night.

“I was not one hundred percent at all,” Theory said. “But what did I do? I went in there and became the youngest Mr. Money in the Bank, right there in Las Vegas.”

Theory said that after the win, he partook in a steak dinner rather than a celebratory night on the Las Vegas strip.

“I just ate a really big meal,” he said. “Vegas is the place where everybody likes to party. I’m not too much of a partier.”

However, Theory did not commit to the fact that there were no photos of him celebrating with the Money in the Bank briefcase on the Las Vegas Strip.

“Maybe, maybe, I don’t know,” he said.

The win eventually netted Theory a WWE championship, though, he admits, through circuitous routes. Theory described the Money in the Bank briefcase as an “anchor” holding him down as he recapped thwarted contract cash-ins against WWE Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns. Each time, he encountered obstacles, one in particular: world-class boxer Tyson Fury. Fury’s intervention is one that Theory said he hasn’t forgotten.

“I’ve still got something to do about that,” Theory said. “I didn’t forget.”

Eventually, Theory did cash in his Vegas-won Money in the Bank contract against Seth Rollins for the United States Championship but failed to defeat “The Architect” successfully. Weeks later, however, Theory would win that honor at the WWE Survivor Series premium live event.

The superstar seemed confident when asked how Theory would follow that Money in the Bank performance for December’s WWE tour stop at the MGM Grand Garden arena, saying it’s not every day that a superstar who has netted hundreds of millions of views comes to town.

“Vegas, you’re welcome,” he said.

Tickets for the December 29 event are available now on AXS.