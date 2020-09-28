WSJ reports hacker released private data on CCSD students

A computer programmer or hacker prints a code on a laptop keyboard to break into a secret organization system.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Washington Street Journal is reporting that a hacker published documents containing students’ private information, including Social Security numbers.

According to the Journal, the release happened “after officials refused a ransom demanded in return for unlocking district computer servers.”

Earlier in the month, Clark County School District reported an attack its computer systems that occurred on Aug. 27. Investigators determined that the computer systems were targeted in a “criminal ransomware attack.” At the time, CCSD was not able to determine if sensitive information was actually acquired. CCSD released this statement.

The full story is on WSJ.com (a subscription is required to read the story).

8 News Now is following this developing story.