Wrongful death lawsuit filed against star UNLV recruit in marijuana DUI crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Bishop Gorman basketball star and UNLV recruit Zaon Collins is named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed Nov. 29 on behalf of the wife and son of the man who died in the DUI crash crash involving Collins on Dec. 30, 2020.

The lawsuit also alleges responsibility on the part of individuals and business entities who provided the Dodge Challenger to Collins.

Eric Echevarria, 52, was killed in the crash at Fort Apache and Furnace Gulch in a neighborhood on the edge of the southwest valley. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Echevarria’s estate, his wife Ann Marie and his son Eric Jason Echevarria, Jr.

Collins, who was 19 at the time, was charged with felony DUI and felony reckless driving, and prosecutors said he was going 88 mph in a 35 mph zone. Marijuana was found in the car and Collins tested positive for 3.0 ng/ML of THC (marijuana). Anything above 2.0 ng/ML is considered impaired.

A grand jury declined to indict Collins, with documents indicating they didn’t believe marijuana was a factor in the crash.

The lawsuit alleges negligence and seeks general, compensatory and other damages “in excess of” $15,000 in each category from each party in the lawsuit, as well as medical and funeral expenses, punitive damages, attorneys’ fees and any other relief the court deems just and proper.

The lawsuit is expected to be amended when the identities of responsible parties are determined.