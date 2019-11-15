Wrong-way drivers spark concern across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Troopers say a wrong way driver caused two separate crashes and shut down the I-15 for hours Thursday morning. The woman was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-15 and the crashes started near Cheyenne.

NHP says 27-year-old Erika Avila was impaired while driving. At Cheyenne a car swerved to avoid her, lost control and hit the center median wall. When Avila’s car struck another one, she was killed.

The NHP spokesman told 8 News Now this driver, and almost every wrong way driver he sees, was in the passing lane.

“Drivers need to stay out of that lane at night-time,” said Trooper Jason Buratczuk. “There is no other way to put it there is no way to sugar coat it. We have people in this town who don’t take responsibility for their actions.”

You just need to be alert everywhere while driving, as it’s not just one area of town where these types of crashes happen.

‘I’ve seen one, one time. Yeah, I’ve been seeing them out here for sure,” driver Dana Leong said. “The closer you get to The Strip, it’s more crazy.”

The Nevada Department of Transportation reports 409 wrong-way crashes in the state between 2005 and 2015, resulting in 75 deaths. State troopers say they respond almost nightly to wrong way drivers in the Las Vegas valley.

“You just have to be smooth where you’re driving and be cautious of other drivers and not yourself,” driver Jimmy Gibson said.

NDOT says the most common reasons for wrong-way crashes involve impairment or fatigue. Signs at various off ramps already warn drivers to turn around, but a new alert system will soon be tested at U.S. 95 and Durango in the northwest. The wrong way signs activate and flash a warning, prompting drivers to react.

If you encounter a wrong way driver, NDOT advises to slow down, steer away and flash your lights or horn to alert the driver. Don’t forget to call 911 to report the car.