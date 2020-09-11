Wrong-way driver, victim identified in Friday morning fatal crash on US 95 near Russell Road

This mug shot is from Feb. 23, 2020, unrelated to this incident. Metro does not have the current booking photo available.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The wrong-way driver involved in an early Friday morning crash on US 95 near Russell Road has been identified. The victim killed in the crash has also been identified.

The wrong-way driver has been identified as 32-year-old Benjamin Ames from Las Vegas, Nevada. He was transported to UMC Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the Nissan identified as 58-year-old Susan Teves from Las Vegas, Nevada, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Here are photos of the aftermath (courtesy of @NHPSouthernComm). Officials say this is a tragic reminder why people should not drive impaired. This happened around 2 a.m. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/Hln5NvUUJh — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) September 11, 2020

Preliminary investigation revealed that on Sept. 11 at approximately 1:48 a.m. a silver 2003 Hummer H2 traveling southbound in the northbound travel lanes on the US 95, north of Russell Road collided with a 2012 Nissan Sentra traveling northbound on the US95 in the middle travel lane, killing the driver.

According to the investigation, the Hummer rolled over and continued southbound until it came to rest on its roof.

Ames was taken into custody by the Nevada Highway Patrol and booked on the following charges:

Probation violation

Driving under the influence, above the legal limit resulting in death

Reckless driving resulting in death or serious bodily harm

Duty to stop at the scene of the accident

Driving the wrong way on a one-way road

Failure to give information to the party at the vehicle accident

Driver failure to report unattended vehicle

Proof of insurance required

Fail to wear a safety belt

Speed and impairment are believed to be factors in this crash. Metro does not have the current booking photo available at this time. Please check back for updates on this incident.

According to NHP, this is the number 41 fatal crash in the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Commands jurisdiction resulting in a total of 47 fatalities for the year 2020.