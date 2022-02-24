LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of driving under the influence and crashing a car into a police vehicle on Interstate 15 last week.

An unmarked Metro police unit responded to a report of a wrong-way driving going northbound in the southbound lanes around 11:30 p.m. last Thursday.

Police noted the driver, later identified as Christopher Ramos-Martinez, was moving at a “high rate of speed” against oncoming traffic. Police tried to stop the car and a pursuit began, they said.

The pursuit ended when the car collided with an LVMPD vehicle that was blocking an HOV lane on the interstate near Spring Mountain Road, police said.

After the collision, a Metro officer and a Nevada State Police officer took Ramos-Martinez into custody.

While speaking to Ramos-Martinez, officers noted “a strong odor of [an] unknown intoxicating beverage coming from” him. They also said he had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and that he could not keep his balance.

According to the report, Ramos-Martinez said “he was trying to run from the cops and trying to get away, so he didn’t go to jail for DUI,” police said.

Police took Ramos-Martinez to the hospital where he was cleared.

He faces charges of driver disobeying a peace officer while DUI, DUI, possessing a gun under the influence of alcohol and driving the wrong way on a one-way road.

A judge released Ramos-Martinez without bail, ordering him to stay out of trouble.

The report did not indicate if a person was in the police vehicle at the time of the crash.