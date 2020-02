LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was an ending not usually reported in wrong-way driving incidents. NHP troopers were able to pull over a wrong-way driver late Thursday night on US 95 before anyone was hurt.

NHP says the truck was driving north in the southbound lanes from Casino Center to Jones. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

“This easily could have been catastrophic, great job by our Troopers to get this vehicle stopped,” NHP Southern Command said in a tweet.