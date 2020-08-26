Wrong-way driver identified in deadly Friday night crash on 215 Beltway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man who died in a Friday night crash on the 215 Beltway at Tropicana Avenue has been identified as Tyrece Stoll Cromwell, 23, of Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Initial reports from NHP stated in error that the victim was a woman.

Cromwell was the driver of a Mazda 3 that was traveling the wrong way — headed northbound in the southbound lanes. His car collided with a Ford F-250 pickup, which hit the concrete barrier wall after the crash.

A Hyundai sedan hit the driver’s side door of the Mazda, and a fourth car hit a tire from the Mazda.

Cromwell died at the scene. The driver of the pickup and all three occupants of the Hyundai were taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The 11:30 p.m. accident closed southbound lanes of the Beltway for hours as troopers investigated the scene.