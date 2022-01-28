UPDATE: Wrong-way driver arrested after causing major crash along 215, Sahara

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a multiple-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver.

It happened on Friday, Jan. 28 at approximately 1:10 p.m. along Sahara and 215 southbound. Police say they received several calls related to the wrong-way driver.

Anybody in Vegas have an idea what’s going on with this police chase? Car was driving the wrong way along the 215 in Summerlin. @LasVegasLocally @VitalVegas pic.twitter.com/jpgDzDTkFG — brianahuja.eth (@BrianAhuja) January 28, 2022

The incident started near the intersection of Lake North Drive and Fort Apache Road and continued down along the 215 where officers were eventually able to stop the driver who was in what is described as a bronze 4-door station wagon.

The driver was detained near the I-215 eastbound just south of Sahara.

Police also say the driver nearly hit pedestrians during the incident. No injures have been reported and the 215 reopened at around 4 p.m.

HAPPENING NOW: @lvmpd_dispatch has received multiple calls of a wrong way driver that crashed into several cars. It started near Sahara and Ft. Apache. and our officers were able to stop the vehicle near 215 and Sahara. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/gknOZbFOqE — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 28, 2022

Police say the investigation involves several vehicles and victims at various locations.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.