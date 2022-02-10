Wrong-way driver causes deadly head-on crash on Russell Road

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 83-year-old woman was killed in a wrong-way driver crash Wednesday night on Russell Road, west of Jones Boulevard. The wrong-way driver, a 75-year-old woman, suffered serious “substantial” injuries and is hospitalized in critical condition, according to police.

The crash was reported just before 9:30 p.m.

According to Metro police, the 75-year-old driver was in a Honda CRV and traveling westbound on Russell in an eastbound lane without headlights on when she struck an oncoming Acura MDX head-on. The driver of the Acura, a 48-year-old woman suffered minor injuries, but her passenger an 83-year-old woman was killed.

The collision remains under investigation.

The woman’s death is the 18th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2022.