LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced that the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) Board of Directors has approved installing several wrong-way driver detection systems here in the Las Vegas valley and in Carson City.
State transportation contracts approved during today’s @nevadadot Board of Directors meeting are projected to support 1,456 jobs – and improve public safety. One of the projects approved is the installation of wrong-way driver detection systems in Carson City & Vegas.NV Governor Sisolak Tweet
With the new wrong-way driver detection systems, Nevada will be on the leading edge of combatting these dangerous and severe crashes. The detection systems will be installed on select freeway ramps on the I-15 and U.S. 95 in Vegas and I-580 in Carson City.
In 2021, NDOT installed a test wong-way driver alert system at US 95 and Durango. Sensors activate when a driver goes the wrong way, followed by flashing lights, warning them to turn around.
New alerts will be installed in 2023 at the following interchanges:
- I-15 at Starr Ave
- US 95 at Durango Dr
- US 95 at Skye Canyon Park Dr
- US 95 at Kyle Canyon Rd
These locations were chosen because they have the baseline infrastructure necessary to install the systems, NDOT spokesman Justin Hopkins told 8 News Now.
“As part of the pilot project, we had the systems installed at multiple locations across the state, most in Northern Nevada,” Hopkins said. “Our multi-year study of the systems has shown nearly 80% of drivers that are detected going the wrong way, turn around before they ever reach the freeway.”