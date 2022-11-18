LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced that the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) Board of Directors has approved installing several wrong-way driver detection systems here in the Las Vegas valley and in Carson City.

State transportation contracts approved during today’s @nevadadot Board of Directors meeting are projected to support 1,456 jobs – and improve public safety. One of the projects approved is the installation of wrong-way driver detection systems in Carson City & Vegas.

With the new wrong-way driver detection systems, Nevada will be on the leading edge of combatting these dangerous and severe crashes. The detection systems will be installed on select freeway ramps on the I-15 and U.S. 95 in Vegas and I-580 in Carson City. NV Governor Sisolak Tweet

In 2021, NDOT installed a test wong-way driver alert system at US 95 and Durango. Sensors activate when a driver goes the wrong way, followed by flashing lights, warning them to turn around.

New alerts will be installed in 2023 at the following interchanges:

I-15 at Starr Ave

US 95 at Durango Dr

US 95 at Skye Canyon Park Dr

US 95 at Kyle Canyon Rd

These locations were chosen because they have the baseline infrastructure necessary to install the systems, NDOT spokesman Justin Hopkins told 8 News Now.

“As part of the pilot project, we had the systems installed at multiple locations across the state, most in Northern Nevada,” Hopkins said. “Our multi-year study of the systems has shown nearly 80% of drivers that are detected going the wrong way, turn around before they ever reach the freeway.”