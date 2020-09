LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A wrong-way crash is causing major traffic delays in the west Valley. The incident occurred near 215 northbound and Far Hills Avenue Thursday afternoon.

The Nevada Highway Patrol advises motorists to avoid 215 NB and use alternate routes.

NHP reports minor injuries in the crash.

