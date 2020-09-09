Wrangler NFR 2020 leaving Las Vegas, moving to Globe Life Field in Texas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) is moving to Texas in December 2020. The PRCA announced the decision to change locations in a live media event.

Wrangler NFR 2020 will take place from December 3 through December 12 and fans can follow official PRCA updates throughout the event at www.prorodeo.com.

𝙒𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙡𝙚𝙧® 𝙉𝙁𝙍 2020 𝙈𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙂𝙡𝙤𝙗𝙚 𝙇𝙞𝙛𝙚 𝙁𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙 𝙞𝙣 𝘼𝙧𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙩𝙤𝙣, 𝙏𝙚𝙭𝙖𝙨!!!

• • •

Rodeo’s iconic annual event relocates to preserve a great experience for fans.

See story: https://t.co/QRUevhLt1h

• • •

#WeAreProRodeo#TheCowboyChannel pic.twitter.com/l6b7sfMv2S — PRCA ProRodeo (@PRCA_ProRodeo) September 9, 2020

Arlington’s Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, will host the Wrangler NFR 2020, its first non-baseball event at this extraordinary park. Event organizers confirmed the event will comply with all health and safety protocols for attendees.

WATCH VIDEO:

“We are so pleased to be at this amazing stadium for the most celebrated event on the rodeo calendar,” said George Taylor, chief executive officer of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA).

“We are committed to delivering a spectacular event for our fans and we are thrilled to be in Texas for it,” added Taylor.

“We are excited for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo to take place this year at Globe Life Field,” said Allen Montgomery, Vice President General Manager, Wrangler Western Wear.

The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is moving to Texas! This December Arlington’s Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, will host the Wrangler NFR 2020 – the first non-baseball event at this extraordinary park.



For the full update visit https://t.co/ooLK9EyaDU. pic.twitter.com/H33BF7kKaJ — Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (@LasVegasNFR) September 9, 2020

“The health and safety of the fans, cowboys and cowgirls is of the highest priority, and we are grateful to the participating organizations for their work to put together a comprehensive plan that will allow everyone to enjoy a safe and fun event,” added Montgomery.

“We are honored that the PRCA selected Globe Life Field to host the 2020 Wrangler Nationals Final Rodeo and are thrilled to be a small part of bringing this world-class event back to Texas,” said Neil Leibman, chief operating officer of the Texas Rangers.

Globe Life Field officials have emphasized that recommended health and safety standards are being met. Safety measures will include a mask requirement at all times while inside Globe Life Field and there will be additional hand washing and sanitizing stations throughout the building.

Seats will be sold in groups of four with separation between groups. Contact-limiting measures, such as mobile tickets, have been implemented throughout the event. There will also be metal detector screenings and a no bag policy at entries on performance nights.

Globe Life Field is encouraging all guests to check the CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services websites for any guideline changes prior to the event.

The Arlington and Fort Worth convention and visitors’ bureaus and sports commissions are rolling out the welcome for this one-of-a-kind event and both cities have worked hard to bring the Wrangler NFR to Globe Life Field.

Related Content Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirms National Finals Rodeo will move to Arlington

“From cattle drives, museums and even the names of our professional sporting teams, our love of cowboy culture runs deep here in Tarrant County,” Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams said.

“I can think of no better choice for the Super Bowl of rodeo than to be hosted here in the heart of North Texas. Arlington and Fort Worth have so many family-friendly attractions and rich experiences to offer rodeo fans who will be traveling from across the country to cheer on these professional cowboys as they strive to set new records and achieve their American Dream in the arena,” added Williams.

Nearby Fort Worth will also play host to the Wrangler NFR 2020 experience, as the annual PRCA Convention will be held November 30 to December 3, 2020, in addition to the Cowboy Christmas and a slew of other fan-favorite events.

“We are a rodeo city and we’ve roped a big one,” Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said.

“The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is an incredible win for our region and another example of how Fort Worth can host major events safely during this unprecedented time. This summer, Fort Worth has hosted major, national events in golf, racing, and bull riding. Sporting events like the Wrangler NFR are a vital part of our visitor economy that creates jobs and supports our recovery,” added Price.

The NFR was born in Texas and the first three years of the event were held at the Dallas State Fairgrounds beginning in 1959. Years later, the event moved to Las Vegas and has been staged at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV in Las Vegas since 1985. That venue is not available for live entertainment with fans this year due to coronavirus restrictions in Nevada.

In a survey earlier this summer, rodeo fans said overwhelmingly that they wanted an NFR venue that would accommodate fans.

“Part of what makes Globe Life Field work for us is the ability to bring in fans and deliver the full NFR experience,” Taylor said.

Organizers pledge to preserve the NFR experience that fans love and that has necessitated a one-year move out of Las Vegas.

“The State of Texas knows how to do this,” Taylor said. “We’ve been impressed with how well this has come together for our rodeo cowboys and rodeo fans.”

The Wrangler NFR is a 10-day event that includes the fan-favorite Cowboy Christmas as well as the PRCA National Convention. The schedule also includes nightly Buckle Presentations, Benny Binion’s World Famous Wrangler NFR Bucking Horse Sale, the PRCA Awards Banquet and Gala, and the Pro Rodeo League of Women Style Show and Luncheon.

Tickets for Wrangler NFR 2020 will go on sale to the public September 25, 2020 via texasrangers.com/NFR.

Wrangler NFR Season Ticket holders will be invited to purchase tickets early beginning September 16, 2020.

Wrangler NFR events and the PRCA awards ceremonies will be broadcast on the PRCA media partner, The Cowboy Channel. The PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus app users will also be able to stream events both live and recorded.

SOUND OFF LAS VEGAS

The Vegas Golden Knight games are being played without fans and Raiders games will also be played without fans. Conventions like SEMA, CES, and events like Cowboy Christmas have also been cancelled.

Now that NFR has moved from Las Vegas to Arlington in Texas this year, what other events do you hope return to Las Vegas?