LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The International Security Conference (ISC) covers all aspects of security from cyber to home security. The conference is held at the Venetian Convention Center from March 29 to March 31.

From a Boston Dynamics security robot called “Spot,” to a new access control system that will be utilized at U.S. Air Force bases across the country. The conference brings more than 20,000 people and 650 exhibitors together to network and sell their new security products.

A new device tackling current issues is a gun detection device called “Shot Alert” which is already in use at schools across the country and at businesses like the Willis Tower in Chicago. The device alerts law enforcement to a gunshot before you can pick up the phone to call 9-1-1.

“If you pick up the phone and call 911 it takes about 5 more minutes than if it is automated,” said Neil Clark, CEO of Shot Alert.

Security is an unfortunate but real thing we all need to think about explained Mary Beth Shaughnessy the Event Vice President of ISC Security Events.

“It is an extremely important piece of the world today incorporating the latest and greatest technology into your everyday life,” Shaughnessy said.

The ISC 2024 will also take place at the Venetian Convention Center in Las Vegas.