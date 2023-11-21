LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Big Bounce America will be making a tour stop in Las Vegas this weekend.

The bounce house extravaganza will be at the Craig Ranch Regional Park from Friday, Nov. 24 to Sunday, Nov. 26.

According to a release, Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and includes four massive inflatable attractions including:

The World’s Largest Bounce House – a 32-foot-tall inflatable bounce house that covers an area of over 16,000 square feet full of giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers, and more

Sport Slam – a customized sports arena filled with goals, nets, hoops, and balls of every size and type

The Giant – a 900-plus-foot-long obstacle course with 50 different obstacles

airSPACE – a space-themed wonderland filled with aliens, spaceships, moon craters, and more

Tickets start at $22 for toddler sessions and prices vary by age range. Tickets can be purchased on the Big Bounce America website.

Promoters of the event expect the event to sell out, so buying tickets in advance is encouraged.