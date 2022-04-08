LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking for some bouncy fun, you might want to check out what’s billed as the biggest bounce house in the world.

The Big Bounce 2022 tour is in Las Vegas this weekend at the Craig Ranch Regional Park from Friday through Sunday.

The event includes four massive inflatable attractions: the 16,000 sq. foot giant bounce house; the newly added Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena; the 900 ft. long obstacle course named The Giant; and a unique, space-themed wonderland called airSPACE.