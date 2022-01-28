World’s first ‘token-gated festival’ set for March 18-19 at AREA 15 using NFTs as tickets

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas will host the world’s first token-gated festival, using NFTs as tickets, when The Chainsmokers and The Kid LAROI play at AREA 15 on March 18-19. It could be a look into the future of concertgoing.

The bands are the first to be announced for the “First Annual Afterparty NFT Art and Music Festival,” according to a Friday news release.

“NFT art deserves to be seen and celebrated through an experience that is just as innovative as the NFT art itself. We’re creating a festival that captures that energy and enthusiasm that fits into a future-ready environment that intensifies the impact these pieces have on the viewer,” the festival proclaims.

Organizers plan to add 25 more music acts and more than a dozen world-class NFT artists to the lineup.

The festival is produced in partnership with former Life is Beautiful partner, Ryan Doherty, and former Kaaboo executive, Chris Racan.

“Standout NFT artists Nate Mohler and Alec Maassen are co-creative directing the NFT art program that will transport guests into an immersive, interactive experience,” according to the announcement. “For the first time, NFTs will be showcased as the festival centerpiece to celebrate the NFT movement in-real-life.”

Interested in exploring the event some more?

Each NFT holder will be able to bring one guest and will have two passes to invite friends or sell, organizers said.

There are two ways to hold one of these NFTs now on the secondary market:

Buy a MintPass to mint a Utopian: opensea.io/collection/afterparty-mintpass

Buy a Utopian NFT: opensea.io/collection/afterparty-utopians

“The party doesn’t stop in Las Vegas. Afterparty’s Utopians act as ‘memberships’ that unlock access to the community and more experiences, including the Afterparty Super Bowl Weekend Event, NFT art gallery showings at the Afterparty House, the Afterparty Pop-Up House at Art Basel 2022 and more unveils coming soon,” according to the announcement.