LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The world’s largest bounce house is coming to Las Vegas. The bounce house was set up in Chicago over the weekend giving visitors 10,000 feet of pure bouncy fun. It’s on a 27-city tour across the country right now.

The giant castle includes a basketball court, a massive slide, huge ball pit, dance stage, obstacle course, DJ and much more.

It’ll be in Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Regional Park from September 28 through October 13. All age groups are welcome.