LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 101-year-old World War II veteran injured in a March 1 high-speed chase that ended with police shooting one of the women allegedly involved has died, according to officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Dr. Herbert Muskin was in a stopped vehicle on Sunset Road at Stephanie Street in Henderson when a suspect vehicle traveling at more than 80 miles per hour collided with the vehicle containing Muskin and his wife, documents said. The impact sent the Muskins’ car into a pole on the opposite side of the intersection. Muskin suffered a fractured neck vertebra in the crash, police said.

Muskin passed away on March 30 at an area hospital. No further details on the cause and manner of his death were given Thursday but will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Lorraine Alvarado, 32, and Kassandra Alvarez, 29, face charges connected to the robbery. A third woman no longer faces charges.

Documents indicated Alvarez was the driver. Alvarado ran from the vehicle with a gun in her right hand before turning the firearm at an officer who fired his gun at her. After falling to the ground, police said she rolled into a sitting position and continued aiming her firearm at officers. According to the report, officers fired again, and Alvarado eventually dropped her gun.